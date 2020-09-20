Chandigarh: 30-yr-old among 6 Covid casualties

As per data, 8,071 out of every 10 lakh people in the UT have tested positive. (Representational)

The UT reported six Covid-related deaths and 290 new coronavirus cases, detected by both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests, on Saturday. The tally of cases in the city reached 9,796, with 2,911 active cases and 116 deaths so far. As many as 180 men tested positive and 110 women were diagnosed with the disease.

The UT has conducted 60,311 tests for Covid-19 so far. Officials said, at least 40 cases were reported from Mani Majra, 28 from Mauli Jagran, 14 each from Sector 46 and Daria and the remaining from across Chandigarh. As many as 351 people were discharged from various facilities.

A 58-year-old man from Mauli Jagran, a known case of diabetes mellitus, who had a hyperglycemic episode and had tested positive, passed away at GMSH-16 on Friday. A 60-year-old woman from Sector 26, a case of diabetes mellitus and SARI, and a Covid-19 patient died at PGI on Saturday. A 30-year-old man from Mani Majra, a case of SARI and Covid-19, died due to cardiopulmonary arrest at GMCH-32 on Saturday. A 47-year-old man from Daddu Majra, a patient of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and Covid-19, died at PGI Saturday. Three others died due to Covid-19 Saturday, incuding a 40-year-old man from Sector 52, a case of septic shock and ARDS, who died at GMSH-16, a 54-year-old man from Mauli Jagran, a case of ARDS, who passed away due to cardiac arrest at GMSH-16.

As per data, 8,071 out of every 10 lakh people in the UT have tested positive. The active ratio is 31.4 per cent and fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent. Per 10 lakh people here, 48,922 have been tested. The average growth rate is 3.9 per cent. The recovery ratio is 67.4 per cent.

239 new cases: 2 Covid deaths reported in Mohali, civil surgeon visits patients in home quarantine

Mohali: Mohali district witnessed two Covid-related deaths and 239 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The district’s tally of fatalities reached 157, while the tally of cases rose to 8,228, with 2,613 active cases.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said as many as 162 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Till now, a total of 5,458 patients have recovered from the infection.

Speaking further, he said a 53-year-old woman from Dappar, who had co-morbities including diabetes and hypertension, died at Gian Sagar Hospital. A 44-year-old man from Phase VII in Mohali, who was admitted at Fortis Hospital, also succumbed to the disease.

The Civil Surgeon said on Saturday, 84 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported from Mohali (Urban), 29 from Kharar, 44 from Gharuan, 48 from Dhakoli, 19 from Derabassi, four from Lalru, seven from Kurali and four from Boothgarh.

Dr Manjit Singh, along with a team of health officials, Saturday visited the houses of patients infected with Covid-19 at nearby Nayagaon and inquired about their condition. He asked the family members of the patients to boost the patients’ morale, follow a good and nutritious diet and adhere to all guidelines issued by the government and the health department.

The Civil Surgeon said 14 positive cases were reported from Dasmesh Nagar and Gobind Nagar, where two areas-one near the post office and another near Century Public School- have been declared as micro-containment zones. Dr Manjit Singh said in view of the condition of all the 14 patients, they have been placed under home quarantine while medical tests of their close contacts are being conducted. In addition, a survey is being conducted in the area.

Heappealed to people to not step out of their homes aimlessly and if there is an urgent need to move out, wear mask, handkerchief or cloth, and adhere to social distancing. He said it is also important to wash hands frequently, and use online modes for monetary transactions including paying water, electricity, insurance and other bills, to avoid going to the market and offices for the same. He said people should visit hospitals only in case of any serious problem. ENS

5 deaths, 157 new cases recorded in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district on Saturday reported as many as five more Covid-19 related deaths and 157 new cases. At least five cases that had remained untraceable y on Friday, were traced and added to the total numbers. The death toll with these cases rose to 62.

A 60-year-old woman, a resident of MDC- 4, who had diabetes, a 55-year-old woman, a resident of Manakpur with diabetes, a 64-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 9 with diabetes, a 70-year-old man, a resident of Tipra and another 56-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 4 with hypertension succumbed to the virus.

Among the new cases, clusters have been found at Pinjore with ten cases, Raipurrani with 11 cases, Sector 11 with 12 cases, Sector 19 with nine cases and Sector 20 with ten cases.

Cases were also reported from Abheypur, Amravati enclave, Bhagwanpur, Bhainsa Tibba, Buddanpur, Chandimandir, Devi Nagar, Dandardoo, Garhi Kotaha, Haripur, Indra colony, Industrial area, Kharak Mangoli, Kalka, Kutbevala, Morni, Nada Sahib, Police line, Power colony, Rajiv Colony, Rattevali, Ramgarh, sectors 10, 12, 12A, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 2, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 4, 7, 8 and 9, Shahpur, Tagra Hakimpur, Tipra and Toda.

While 4,927 persons of the district have tested positive as yet, a total of 1,647 from other districts have also tested positive in Panchkula. As many as 1,321 cases remain active, while 3,544 people have been cured and discharged. Panchkula has also conducted 58,450 tests. ENS

Ambala: Three deaths, 220 new cases reported

Ambala: The district reported 220 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 6,910. As many as three deaths were reported.

CMO Dr Kuldip Singh said three patients who died due to the infection were on ventilator. Two of them were from Ambala City and one from Ambala Cantt. One of the patient was 47-year-old, while other two were in their sixties.

The CMO said 140 patients were discharged and the count of discharged patients has reached 5,464. There are 1,374 active cases in the district. Out of the new cases, 92 were reported from Ambala City, 66 from Ambala Cantt, 24 from Chaur Mastpur, 18 from Mullana, nine from Naraingarh, seven from Shehzadpur and four from Barara. ENS

