Chandigarh: 30-year-old ‘jilted man’ held for killing 2 sisters

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering two sisters at their rented accommodation in Sector 22. The accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh, who is working in a call centre in Mohali and residing in Zirakpur, was arrested from New Delhi railway station.

The victims- Manpreet Kaur (28) and Rajwant Kaur (27) – were natives of Baluana village in Fazilka district. They were running a small pharma company in Zirakpur.

Police said that Kuldeep was in a relationship with Manpreet, but for the last few months the latter was not in good terms with the accused. Kuldeep was under the impression that the woman was in a relationship with someone else, SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said.

“Kuldeep and Manpreet were in a relationship for the last nine years. They came in the contact with each others while working in a call centre in 2010. Their parents were also aware of their relationship. But for the last six-seven months, Manpreet Kaur was not in good terms with Kuldeep, who was under impression that Manpreet is in a relationship with someone else,” the SSP said. The incident happened early Friday morning and came to light around 1 pm.

“Kuldeep entered into the victims’ room . He wanted to check the two cell phones of Manpreet to ascertain the identity of the person, whom Kuldeep suspected she was close to. In the meantime, Rajwant Kaur woke up and raised objection. Kuldeep attacked her with a scissor from the kitchen and killed her. Manpreet Kaur woke up and Kuldeep attacked her too. Besides attacking them with a scissor, Kuldeep assaulted them and also strangulated both the sisters with a dupatta. He even banged their heads on the floors. Before escaping from the house, he locked their room and took away the keys with him,” the SSP said.

Police sources said, “Kuldeep entered the house of victims, who were residing on the top floor of a triple-storeyed building, from the balcony on the backside. He was a frequent visitor at their house hence he was well aware of its about its topography. After committing the crime, he took away two cell phones of Manpreet Kaur and the scissor, which was used in the crime. The cell phones and the blood-stained clothes of the accused were also recovered. The scissor is yet to be recovered.”

Police said that after committing the crime, Kuldeep Singh went to his house in Zirakpur, where his sister tied him raakhi on the occasion on Raksha bandhan and headed towards Ambala railway station on his bike. From Ambala, he went to New Delhi railway station, from where he was arrested.

Kuldeep’s father retired as an inspector from Chandigarh Police last year. Earlier they were staying in Sector 26 and after retirement, they shifted to Zirakpur. The victims are survived by their parents, an elder sister, settled in Singapure, and a younger brother, Harpreet Singh, who is a Sub-Divisional Engineer with Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), Mohali. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.

Harpreet Singh, the victims’ brother, said, “My sisters were scheduled to come Abohar for tying me rakhis. They even booked the bus tickets in advance. On Thursday morning, I called them but they did not pick their phones. I called one of my relatives in Sector 22. He went there and found that the door was locked. He called police who broke the lock and found bodies of my sisters in a pool of blood.”