Chandigarh: 30-year-old held for raping 5-year-old after abducting her

A 30-year-old man was arrested for raping a five-year-old girl after abducting her in the forest area of Toga village in Mohali.

The accused was identified as Prakash, a resident of the slum area near Dhanas. Police said that he is also being interrogated in connection with a four-month-old rape and murder of a woman, who was found dead in a naked condition in a secluded area near Maloya. The accused is married and has three children. He abducted the minor and raped her on August 19. He was arrested on Tuesday night. He will be produced in a court Thursday.

Police sources said his blood and semen samples were taken for forensic analysis. The accused is an alcoholic and usually works on daily wages.

Police sources said that he was caught on a CCTV camera near a liquor vend at Dhanas when he reportedly abducted the victim. The victim is admitted to PGI. She underwent a surgery.

Sources said that doctors will perform two more surgeries in the coming days. The victim was found in an injured condition and there was profuse bleeding from her private parts. The victim was rushed to GMSH-16 and later referred to PGI. A case was registered at Sarangpur police station.