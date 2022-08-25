scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Chandigarh: 30-year-old held for raping 5-year-old after abducting her

Police sources said his blood and semen samples were taken for forensic analysis. The accused is an alcoholic and usually works on daily wages.

Police sources said that he was caught on a CCTV camera near a liquor vend at Dhanas when he reportedly abducted the victim. The victim is admitted to PGI. She underwent a surgery.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for raping a five-year-old girl after abducting her in the forest area of Toga village in Mohali.

The accused was identified as Prakash, a resident of the slum area near Dhanas. Police said that he is also being interrogated in connection with a four-month-old rape and murder of a woman, who was found dead in a naked condition in a secluded area near Maloya. The accused is married and has three children. He abducted the minor and raped her on August 19. He was arrested on Tuesday night. He will be produced in a court Thursday.

Police sources said his blood and semen samples were taken for forensic analysis. The accused is an alcoholic and usually works on daily wages.

Police sources said that he was caught on a CCTV camera near a liquor vend at Dhanas when he reportedly abducted the victim. The victim is admitted to PGI. She underwent a surgery.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
More from Chandigarh

Sources said that doctors will perform two more surgeries in the coming days. The victim was found in an injured condition and there was profuse bleeding from her private parts. The victim was rushed to GMSH-16 and later referred to PGI. A case was registered at Sarangpur police station.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:21:25 am
Next Story

Private school told to pay man Rs 63K after teachers interact with his son in Hindi, Punjabi

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Premium
Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Explained: The PMLA verdict review

Explained: The PMLA verdict review

Premium
Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

SC to relook 2013 ruling on freebies, says issue is serious, needs debate

SC to relook 2013 ruling on freebies, says issue is serious, needs debate

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
The next Congress chief: Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot

The next Congress chief: Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot

Premium
‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, calls for lucidity

‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, calls for lucidity

Premium
NMC course correction to make future doctors present-ready

NMC course correction to make future doctors present-ready

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement