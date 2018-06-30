Chandigarh: 30 per cent sewerage cess on water bills cleared

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

Facing financial crisis, the general house of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday approved the imposition of sewerage cess on water bills of residents.

The sewerage cess would be 30 per cent of the water bills. The Chandigarh MC aims to collect a revenue of Rs 20 crore from the sewerage cess.

The cess would be charged on the water consumption amount for residential buildings and institutional buildings as well.

Residents of housing societies are already up in arms against the sewerage cess. There are 112 such societies in sectors 48, 49, 50, and 51.

Residents of group housing societies said that Municipal Corporation does not ensure that water is supplied to overhead tanks in their societies, then there is no point in bearing those charges.

The Chandigarh MC has also approved sewer connection charges for release of sewerage connections as well.

In the newly constructed buildings for flats of Chandigarh Housing Board, flats having covered area up to 500 square feet would be charged Rs 1,000. Those having a covered area above 500 square feet and up to 1,000 square feet would be charged Rs 2,000 and those having covered area above 1,000 square feet would be charged Rs 4,000.

In marla houses, Rs 2,000 would be charged up to 10 marla house, Rs 4,000 would be charged if the plot size is above 10 marla and up to 1 kanal, above one kanal Rs 6,000 would be charged, Rs 20,000 each for hotels and institutions.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that it was unjust as the BJP-led Municipal Corporation was trying to generate revenue after pinching pockets of city residents.

Shallow Tubewell

The general House also made it mandatory for washing stations to install a shallow tubewell within three months of the orders. Else, MC will impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and a daily fine of Rs 5,000 for all those who didn’t install shallow tubewells.

