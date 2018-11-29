Chandigarh: 30 free parking spaces all set to be converted into paid parking lots

AS MANY as 30 free parking lots are all set to be converted into paid parking lots. The agenda will be placed for final approval before the general house meeting scheduled to take place on November 30. According to the details, for first one year after the possession of parking lots given to the contractor, a flat rate of Rs 5 for a two-wheeler and Rs 10 for a four-wheeler will be charged for the whole day. After one year, the hourly rates will be charged. For a two-wheeler, there would be an increase of Rs 5 for every two hours and Rs 10 for every two hours for a four-wheeler.

At present, there are 26 parking lots including the multilevel parking, which are being managed by Mumbai-based firm, Arya Toll Infra limited. Other than the multi-level parking, residents are paying Rs 20 for a four-wheeler and Rs 10 for a two-wheeler for first four hours in these parking lots. The rates increase by Rs 20 for a four-wheeler and Rs 10 for a two-wheeler every two hours.

Five sites in Sector 7-C on the Madhya Marg will be paid parking lots. These comprise area on the front side of SCO 1 to 16 and the rear side, a parking lot at the right hand side of SCO 16 and parking lots at the front and rear side of SCO 17 to 44 here. Eight sites in Sector 17 — one behind the petrol pump in front of Taj Hotel, two parking lots near GPO in Sector 17D, one in front of SCO 1 to 11 in Sector 17D and the circus ground parking in Sector 17 D and three others — will also be converted into paid parking lots.

Four sites in Sector 20, three sites in Sector 22 A, C and D, two in Sector 26, one in Sector 9 and four in Sector 34 and three sites in Manimajra on the main road will no longer be free for commuters. The Municipal Corporation will invite online e-bids from firms across the country to manage the operation and maintenance of the parking lots. The reserve price of the parking lots will be Rs 3 crore per annum.

The contractor will be given time of six months to introduce organised and controlled parking solutions. Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “It is like burdening the residents. Market associations of sectors 22 and 19 are running one parking lot free and it is being managed so well.”

Parking passes

While city residents will have to shell out more money for other parking lots now, the Municipal Corporation in its detailed agenda specified a list of those who won’t be charged any parking fee. According to the civic body, no parking fee shall be charged from the present employees of Municipal Corporation. Four free parking passes for official and personal use of UT Administrator, Member of Parliament, Adviser, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary will be given.

Two free parking passes to all the IAS, IPS, IFS, PCS, HCS, Chief Engineer, LR, Chief Architect of UT Administration, Chief Engineer MC , Superintending engineers, MOH, all councillors would be given. One free parking pass shall be given to all officials upto the level of Junior Engineers. One parking pass each to gallantry award winners who are residents of Chandigarh shall be given.