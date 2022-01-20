Chandigarh: 3 top bureaucrats test Covid positive

Advisor Dharam Pal, Home Secretary (HS) Nitin Kumar Yadav, and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Debendra Dalai tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days.

They will be under home quarantine as per the set protocol for the next few days. Sources maintained that all three have mild symptoms of the infection.

Advisor Dharam Pal had been visiting various places including hospitals, Covid-19 care centres, etc. for regular inspections before he tested positive.

Sources maintained various employees posted in the UT Secretariat have tested positive in the last couple of days.

Many Chandigarh police personnel including Station house officers (SHO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sub-inspectors and other rank officers have also tested positive. Many of these police personnel are under home quarantine.