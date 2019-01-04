Chandigarh: 3 murder cases solved through fingerprints to make it to book

SOLVED THROUGH “fingerprints” by the mobile forensic team of Chandigarh Police and which led to the conviction of accused, three murder cases of Chandigarh will be published in a book being compiled by the Central Finger Print Bureau (CFPB) of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), New Delhi.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, DSP Pawan Kumar, Chandigarh Police, said a communique had been received by the Chandigarh Police in July 2017 from the Central Finger Print Bureau of NCRB. The bureau had asked for the best cases of Chandigarh Police solved through fingerprint evidence in the past 10 years to publish a compendium of fingerprint marvels.

“We have sent our three best cases following the communique from the NCRB,” added DSP Kumar.

As per the Chandigarh Police records, the three cases which have been sent to CFPB were solved through fingerprints by Mobile Forensic Team of Chandigarh Police.

The first case sent was registered on November 15, 2014, as per which a 71-year-old woman, Neelam Saini, a resident of Sector 35, was found murdered at her residence. During investigation, Neelam’s domestic help Ram Sunder Yadav and his accomplice Davinder Yadav were arrested by the police. The case was proved in the court with the assistance of fingerprints lifted by the forensic team of police, and the ADJ court had held the duo guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The second case sent by the Chandigarh Police was registered on May 25, 2009, as per which two taxi drivers — Amar Lal and Davinder Singh — were murdered by accused Lalit Kumar, Pardeep Kumar and Anil Kumar. The accused had robbed Rs 8,000 and car of Davinder Singh and Amar Lal in the ditches of Morni hills, Pinjore and Sahmbu Barrier, Zirakpur, respectively.

During investigations, fingerprints were lifted by the forensic team of police from the spot which were proved in the court. The three accused in the case have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Chandigarh district court under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The third case forwarded by the Chandigarh Police was registered on November 1, 2014, as per which a 30-year-old man, Vasudev, was found murdered. The body was found smashed with stones in the jungle area of Daria, Chandigarh. The victim was identified later from the credentials recovered from his body. During investigation, the police team arrested Ajay Kumar Das and Manik Roy, who murdered Vasudev, as he was suspected to be having an illicit relationship with the wife of Das. The case was solved from fingerprints taken by the forensic team of Chandigarh Police from liquor bottles at the murder spot. The accused in the case, Das and Roy, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the district court of Chandigarh under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.