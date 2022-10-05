scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Chandigarh: 3 more arrested in Chinese loan application case

The police identified the arrested accused as Mashukar Dubey of Ghaziabad, Rajesh Mathur of Ghaziabad, and C Chinnasamy Sellappan of Tamil Nadu. (File/representational)

Chandigarh cyber cell on Tuesday said they had arrested three more accused in connection in the Chinese instant loan application case.

The police identified the arrested accused as Mashukar Dubey of Ghaziabad, Rajesh Mathur of Ghaziabad, and C Chinnasamy Sellappan of Tamil Nadu. Police on Tuesday also said that the role of the head of a Uttar Pradesh-based political outfit, Bhartiya Rajnitik Vikalp Party, is also under the scanner and a notice has been served to the party to join the probe. Investigators said that some money had been transferred from the bank accounts of arrested suspects to the account of
SP (Cyber) Ketan Bansal said that the arrested people include students, tax consultants/ advocates, directors of shell companies, Hawala operators as well as property dealers.

He said that a total Rs 17.31 lakh, which had been cheated from various people across the country, has been recovered from all the arrested accused so far, with another Rs 60 lakh being frozen in bank accounts. So far a total of 41 mobile phones, and nine laptops have been recovered from the arrested men. On analyzing the money flow to different bank accounts/UPI IDs, investigators said, it has emerged that all the cheated amount was transferred to fake bank accounts that had been created in the name of shell companies managed by the accused.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:33:44 am
