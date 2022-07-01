Chandigarh: 3 hours of incessant rain throws life out of gear

THREE-HOUR-LONG 68.2 mm heavy rainfall from 8.30 am to 11.30 am threw normal life out of gear in Chandigarh on Thursday. Until 5.30 pm, the city received an overall rainfall of 72.9 mm. The Municipal Corporation (MC) helplines received around 120 complaints related to water logging. The traffic management was paralysed and the flow was disrupted on almost all main roads including Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Purv Marg, etc.

The water disrupted the traffic flow for more than one and a half hours and was flowing in the choes above HFL (highest flood level). MC Commissioner, Anindita Mitra, in a statement, claimed that it is pertinent to mention that the stagnation of rainwater in the entire city occurred due to heavy rainfall and rising bed levels of natural choes.

The situation on internal roads in many sectors in southern areas were vulnerable. Meanwhile, reports of parked vehicles being damaged due fallen trees were also reported. The branch of a tree fell on a car parked in Sector 27. A team of the horticulture wing attended the spot and helped remove the tree.

According to the officials, more than 50 per cent calls related to water logging were received from Sectors 35, 37, 39, 40, Dadu Majra, Maloya, Hallo Majra, Sectors 41, 49, 51, 26, Police Lines, Mani Majra, Sector 22, Industrial Area, Sectors 24, 28, 29, and 30. The low-lying areas in Sectors 37, 35, 41, underpass at Phase-1, Industrial Area, were most affected.

In Sector 35, three traffic police personnel were spotted struggling to clean a jammed gully. Residents also complained about the inaccessibility of the MC helplines and officers over phone.

“I called the area SDE many times on his phone. There was no response. The situation was worst in my area. Then, I called the XEN, who attended my call and sent the required manpower. I am sure that the same situation would be all over the city,” AAP councillor, Anju Katyal of Ward Number 22, said.

Commissioner Mitra said, “MC has put its best efforts to drain out the accumulated water within 30 minutes after rains. The 18 teams of MC swung in to action during the rain from 8.30 am in the morning and assumed their respective areas with sufficient machinery and manpower. There was heavy rainfall of 68.2 mm from 8.30 am to 11.00 am. However, to cope up with the situation, the staff of 18 flood control teams drained out water from some low-lying areas by using pump sets/suction machines. The inconvenience remained for some hours during but all accumulated rain water was cleared within 30 minutes through the underground storm water drainage system.”

Meanwhile, the control centre was also made operational round the clock in three shifts:

* Water Filling Station, Sector 15 – 0172-2540200

* Water Works – II, MHC, Mani Majra – 0172-2738082.