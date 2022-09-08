scorecardresearch
Chandigarh: 3 held for stealing vehicles after offering transportation service

The accused were identified as Sumit Chaurasia (20) and Ravi Tandon (33) of Dwarka, New Delhi, and Sanjiv Deshiwal (31) of Sonipat.

A case was registered on the complaint of Robin Pal of Sector 21.

The UT police busted a gang of three people who stole vehicles on the pretext of providing transportation service from one state to another, through a website.

The accused were identified as Sumit Chaurasia (20) and Ravi Tandon (33) of Dwarka, New Delhi, and Sanjiv Deshiwal (31) of Sonipat.

A team from Sector 19 police station arrested the three and recovered two stolen cars from them.

A case was registered on the complaint of Robin Pal of Sector 21.

He reported to police that he purchased a car, KIA Seltos, from Chandigarh and booked a transportation service from Chandigarh to Mumbai through a contact he found on the website Just Dial. He paid Rs 15,000 for the service to one Manish Kumar through Google Pay.

The next day one person came to his house and took away the car. Robin was promised that the car will reach Mumbai within three days. When he called the driver and two of his associates, their cell phones were switched off. He reported the matter to Chandigarh Police.

“We arrested the three after obtaining their locations and addresses through their cell phones and bank accounts in which the money was transferred. We learnt that the three had earlier been arrested for similar crimes in Faridabad.
We arrested them from Faridabad and brought them here. Two cars including the KIA Seltos were recovered from them,” a police officer said. A case was registered at Sector 19 police station.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:19:43 am
