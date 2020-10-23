Chandigarh: 3 deaths added to UT’s Covid toll, 212 now

At the Covid block of a government hospital. (Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Three Covid-related deaths and 53 new positive cases, detected through RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests, were reported in the UT on Thursday. The tally of cases in the city increased to 13,848, while the death toll rose to 212. There are 712 active coronavirus cases in the UT, at present.

Among the new patients, 32 were men and 21 were women. As many as 1,140 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Till now, 98,981 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the city.

Meanwhile, 82 patients, who were deemed recovered, were discharged from the various facilities in the city.

Deaths due to Covid-19: An 80-year-old man from Sector 43, a case of cancer with metastasis, succumbed to Covid-19 infection at Max Hospital in Mohali on September 21. A 65-year-old man from Sector 35, a case of hypertension, died to coronavirus at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on September 22. A 68-year-old man from Dhanas, a case of hypertension and diabetes, died due to Covid-19 at PGIMER on September 22.

Chandigarh Count: As per the latest data, 11,702 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 5.4 per cent, which means for every 100 confirmed cases, six are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.5 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 82,986 samples are tested. The average growth rate of the disease is 0.4 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.4 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 93.1 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 93 have recovered from the virus.

Panchkula: 31 new cases, no deaths, recovery rate at 95%

Only 31 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday. No virus-related deaths were reported.

While 22 cases belonged to Panchkula, the rest were added to the outsiders tally. As many as 139 healthcare workers have been infected in the district, of which at least one case was reported on Thursday. A total of 233 cases remain active here, while as many as 6,580 people have been discharged. The recovery rate stands at 95 per cent. As many as 6,922 positive cases have yet been reported here, with an added 2,187 people from other districts testing positive. At least109 people have also succumbed to the disease. The district has conducted 84,532 tests as yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd