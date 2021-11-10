Chandigarh: 3-day Ayurveda Parv to kick off from Nov 12

The All India Ayurvedic Congress and the Ministry of AYUSH are organising an Ayurveda Parv (festival) of three days at Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic college and hospital, Chandigarh from Nov 12 to Nov 14. The festival will discuss how ayurveda can prevent and potentially cure diseases. It will be inaugurated by the Governor of Punjab and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit along with other eminent ministers and citizens.

The event will have free entry and six OPDs which will provide free checkups and ayurvedic medicines.

Dr Sanjeev Goyal, registrar Ayurveda Board of Punjab and organiser of the Parv said, “100 prominent veds will explain people about ayurveda and how it can cure and enhance one’s health, and how one can increase their immunity to fight chronic diseases. Ayurveda basically focuses on your immunity and lifestyle.”

Dr Goyal added, “Even a kidney failure can be treated and cured by ayurveda. Blockage in arteries can also be treated; even if there is 50-60 percent blockage, it can be cured by taking Arjuna Ksheer Pak (a type of Kheer made of Arjuna’s Chaal). We want to spread awareness about the benefits of ayurveda as much as possible.”

“Ayurveda Parv is truly a festival of health through ayurveda,” he said.

Dr Naresh Mittal, general secretary, Shri Dhanwantari Educational Society said, “As time has passed, more and more people have started believing in ayurvedic treatment as it has no side effects.”

He added, “Our digestive system changes with the season so there is reason behind every Ayurveda logic. We shouldn’t eat curd at night because it can cause cough problems. Similarly, Panjiri, Gajak etc are very good for one’s digestion.”