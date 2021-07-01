Chandigarh: 3 burglaries reported, two houses, shop targeted

The burglaries were reported in Sector 37, Sector 15 and at a shop at Badheri village.

AS MANY as three burglaries were reported in the city in the last 24 hours. Burglars took away gold, diamond ornaments and electronic goods, along with sanitary items in two of the incidents. Two cell phones were stolen from inside a shop in the third incident.

The burglaries were reported in Sector 37, Sector 15 and at a shop at Badheri village. Vikram Kumar of Sector 37 reported to the police that he along with his wife left the house for their work on Tuesday afternoon. He reported that about 4 pm, when they returned to the house, they found that the main locks were broken and the household articles were scattered. Police said that on searching, the couple found that someone had stolen one gold ring, one gold Mangal Sutra and Rs 16,000 in cash from an iron almirah.

Police said that the burglars stole a TV, sanitary ware items, including taps, sink and utensils from the house of Rajnish Tandon in Sector 15, on Tuesday evening.

Upinder Chauhan, a shopkeeper at Badheri village, reported that an unidentified person stole away two mobile phones while he was sleeping inside his shop on Tuesday night.