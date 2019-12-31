Chandigarh: 3 arrested in Sector 15 double murder case

They were arrested near IT Park following the secret information generated through multiple raids in different states on Monday afternoon. (Representational Image) They were arrested near IT Park following the secret information generated through multiple raids in different states on Monday afternoon. (Representational Image)

The Crime Branch on Monday arrested three assailants, including former DAV College student leader Ankit Narwal, for killing two students at a rented accommodation in Sector 15 on December 19.

Two others were identified as Sunil, alias Sillu Nandal, and Vicky, alias Kalia. Two country- made weapons along with seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Police also recovered passports of Ankit and Sunil from their possession. Police claimed the two of them were planning to escape abroad.

A Polo car bearing Haryana registration number, which was used in escaping after the double murder, was recovered too.

They were arrested near IT Park following the secret information generated through multiple raids in different states on Monday afternoon. A team led by SI Ashok Kumar arrested the trio. Two of their associates are still at large.

Two BSc final year students, Vineet Kumar of GCM College-11 and Ajay Sharma of SD College-32, were shot dead with multiple bullets and the real target, Ashu Nain, was unhurt because he had left the rented accommodation merely a few moments before the attack.

SP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “The assailants have links with Lawrence Bishnoi-Raju Basodia gang. So far, we came to know that they had procured weapons with the help of Bishnoi and Basodia gang.”

He added, “Three have confessed their involvement in the double murder. Their two absconding associates will be arrested shortly.”

Sources said although Bishnoi is lodged at a Rajasthan jaii, Basodia is believed to be hiding in a foreign country.

Police said Ashu Nain and Ankit Narwal were active in student politics and were involved in verbal spats many times, which brought them to the point of killing each other.

In November 2019, a quarrel broke out between them. Ashu Nain and his accomplices Vineet Kumar and Ajay, alias Ajju, quarrelled with Ankit Narwal. Ankit Narwal and Vicky Kalia suffered injuries as Ashu Nain attacked them with a bottle.

Since then, Ankit Narwal wanted to take revenge on Ashu Nain and his accomplices.

A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

The three assailants will be produced in a local court on Tuesday.

