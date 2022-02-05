Chandigarh: 3 arrested for demanding Rs 10L from businessman

The Haryana Police arrested three people for demanding Rs 10 lakh as extortion from a trader in the name of a gangster in Panipat.

The matter came to light after the Panipat police received a complaint by a Gaushala mandi trader alleging that on January 11, he received a call from a man who introduced himself as gangster Kala Jathedi and demanded Rs 10 lakh extortion money. The caller also threatened with dire consequences if he didn’t pay the money.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered. The police team gathered information and arrested the accused identified as Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, all residents of Noltha in Panipat. Preliminary probe revealed that all three accused wanted to make quick money. Both Akhil and Sunil knew the trader as they used to sell crops at his shop.