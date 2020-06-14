Chandigarh: 3.4 mm rainfall brings relief from heat

Visitors enjoy at Sukhna Lake during rain in Chandigarh, Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Visitors enjoy at Sukhna Lake during rain in Chandigarh, Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The residents of the UT and neighbourhood got a respite from the sweltering heat on Saturday afternoon as the city witnessed a brief spell of rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. The weather is likely to remain dry on Sunday with temperature expected to reach around 40 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department said that 3.4 mm rainfall was recorded in the city during the day. The rainfall recorded around Chandigarh airport was comparatively higher- 8 mm. Panchkula too saw a drizzle during the day.

However, there was no major change in the temperature except for a few hours. The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 37.8 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature recorded was 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

An official of the MeT department said the sky is likely to remain ‘mainly clear’ in Chandigarh on Sunday, adding that there aren’t much chances of rainfall in the next three-four days. “There will not be much change in temperatures,” the official said.

