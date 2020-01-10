Chandigarh: 28-year-old held guilty of possessing 34 intoxicant injections

The convict, Sunny (28), a resident of Mauli Jagran, has been held guilty by the court under section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act. (Representational image) The convict, Sunny (28), a resident of Mauli Jagran, has been held guilty by the court under section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act. (Representational image)

The district court of Chandigarh on Thursday held a city resident guilty in for possessing 34 intoxicated injections in 2017. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on January 14.

The convict, Sunny (28), a resident of Mauli Jagran, has been held guilty by the court under section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act.

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to October 7, 2017, when the accused was arrested by the team of PS 34. The police team was patrolling in Sector 32 near Gurudwara Chowk when at around 12 pm, a youth was seen coming from the direction of GMCH-32 and he was holding a cream-colored polythene bag. He was on a slip road, but on seeing police, he changed the direction and started walking on the main road.

The police party stopped him and checked the polythene bag. They found 17 injections of pheniramine maleate (10ml each) and 17 injections of Buprenorphine (2ml each). When asked he could neither produce any license nor permit to carry these banned injections. Following this, the police arrested him under Section 22 of the NDPS act.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case, and the contraband was planted upon him.

The court, however, after hearing to the arguments and facts of the case held the accused guilty.

