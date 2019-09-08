Chandigarh: 2,790 motorists fined since new MV Act came in force, helmets for anyone above 4 mandatory

Demand for lightweight helmets goes up but supply is down

A RECENT provision under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, making helmets compulsory for anyone aged above 4 years riding two-wheelers has increased the demand of lightweight helmets in Chandigarh. However, overall supply of safety gear has gone down in the city.

Local helmet dealers say that the sudden demand of helmets in heavily populated states where helmets were given least priority earlier has had an adverse impact on supply to Chandigarh, which has dipped drastically in the last 20 days.

Ajay Kumar, a Sector 21-based dealer, said, “The sale of light-weight safety gear, especially designed for youth, has increased. Sale will increase more in the coming days. As of now, traffic police have not started any challan drive especially for driving without helmet.”

He added, “Compared to Chandigarh, the demand of helmets has suddenly increased in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh where helmet was never a priority for motorists. Manufacturing companies are supplying a big share of their stock to these states.”

Lightweight helmets ranging between 800 gm and 900 gm.

Harshit Kumar, another helmet dealer at the NAC Showroom market, Manimajra, said, “Manufacturing companies had started production of lightweight helmets well in advance. These are very light and small in size. People are coming and inquiring. Most people prefer to purchase helmets from roadside vendors who sell sub-standard material helmets, which is very risky. We are not receiving full supply these days because demand has increased in other states.”

DSP (Traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “We are encouraging people to make sure that whenever they take their wards on two-wheelers, they should be wearing safety gear. Yesterday we rewarded a Manimajra resident V. Israel along with his 14-year-old son for wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler. Their picture was shared by someone on a social networking site. There are many helmets available in the market and each manufacturer claims that their helmets will provide optimal protection to the riders, but an ISI (Indian Standards Institute) mark will ensure the same.”

While a lightweight helmet sold on the roadside costs Rs 300 to Rs 400, a branded one costs between Rs 650 to Rs 850. A visit to several roadside vendors and outlets situated near motor markets showed that the sale of safety gear had increased in the past week. Palla Ram, a roadside helmet seller in Sector 21, said, “These helmets are in demand. We suggest that people bring their children along with them when they buy so as to check fitting.”

Choosing a helmet

Senior orthopedician with PGIMER Dr Vijay G Goni said, “Helmets for children should be light so the weight does not impact their bones. Always use good quality helmets and do not rely on sub-standard ones which can be small in size but still heavy.”

Chandigarh: 2,790 motorists fined since new MV Act came in force

Since September 1, when the new Motor Vehicles Act with new provisions and enhanced penalties came into effect in Chandigarh, UT traffic cops have fined 2,790 motorists for 3,282 traffic offences.

They have also collected Rs 9.67 lakh in compoundable offences — those in which traffic police are entitled to collect the fines at challaning branch in Sector 29 — till Saturday.

Maximum challans were issued for pillion riding without wearing helmets (376) followed by driving two-wheelers without helmet (35). A total of 34 people were fined for drunk driving.

Four challans were issued for not securing child below 14 years with a safety belt/child restraint system.

DSP (Traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “Besides various traffic violations, we have started challaning underage drivers. Three minors were challaned for driving and their parents/guardians were intimated. The vehicles were impounded. These challans were issued in the last two days. We also challaned unauthorised persons for driving. For example, a helper of a mini truck is not allowed to driver the truck.”

A traffic official said, “A total of Rs 9,67,500 in fines was collected from the challaning branch in Sector 29, taken from those committing compoundable traffic violations, in which traffic cops are authorised to collect the fine. There are several offences, which are non-compoundable, included drunk driving, dangerous driving, red light jump, driving without helmets etc, and the fine for such offences will be recovered in the district court.”

On September 1, the first day of implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, 185 challans were issued.

On September 2, 328 challans were issued. On September 5, 410 challans were issued. On September 6, 461 challans were issued.

SSP (Traffic) Shashank Anand said, “Any person can show his/her documents through authorised mobile applications included Digilocker, Parivahan when asked by traffic cops at nakas.

“A traffic policeman cannot challan a person without wearing a body camera, uniform along with name badge and challan book or E-challan device in hand. No cop can accept cash for fine on spot. If any traffic police officer violates these rules, you can complain by calling 1073, the traffic police helpline.” — Express News Service