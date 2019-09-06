Chandigarh: 27 people fined, Rs 10k each for drunk driving

THE DISTRICT court of Chandigarh on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on 27 traffic violators including a woman who had been issued a traffic challan for driving drunk in Chandigarh. This is the first Rs 10,000 fine for drunken driving after implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, new penalties for various traffic offences were proposed in Parliament. The fine for drunk driving was increased from 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

A total of 243 traffic violators appeared in court Thursday for releasing their challans. However, among the 243, the vehicles and driving licenses of 27 violators were seized. Among the 27 violators, only six paid the Rs 10,000 fine Thursday for drunk driving.

Among the violators was Kuldeep of Mansa (Punjab), who was issued challan for drunk driving at the dividing of Sector 51/52. Kuldeep was caught at a check post, his Punjab registration number vehicle was stopped by the traffic police. It was found that he had 66 mg of alcohol in his system. His vehicle was thus impounded, he was asked to appear in the district court.

A woman from Mohali also appeared in court to pay challan.