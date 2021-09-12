Chandigarh: 263 roadways buses challaned during special drive

The special drive will continue in the coming days. (File/Express Photo by Srinivas K)

A total of 263 roadways buses were challaned for violating traffic rules in Chandigarh during a special drive launched on Saturday. “Maximum buses were challaned for wrong stopping, violation of land driving, zig-zag driving. The challaned roadways buses belong to Punjab Roadways, Haryana roadways and Himachal roadways,” said DSP Palak Goel.