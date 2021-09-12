Chandigarh: 263 roadways buses challaned during special drive

September 12, 2021 5:00:27 am
“Maximum buses were challaned for wrong stopping, violation of land driving, zig-zag driving. The challaned roadways buses belong to Punjab Roadways, Haryana roadways and Himachal roadways,” said DSP (traffic) Palak Goel. She said that during the drive, drivers and conductors of roadways buses were also made aware of the traffic rules. The drive will continue in the coming days.
