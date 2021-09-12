scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Must Read

Chandigarh: 263 roadways buses challaned during special drive

During the drive, drivers and conductors of roadways buses were also made aware of the traffic rules.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
September 12, 2021 5:00:27 am
The special drive will continue in the coming days. (File/Express Photo by Srinivas K)

A total of 263 roadways buses were challaned for violating traffic rules in Chandigarh during a special drive launched on Saturday. “Maximum buses were challaned for wrong stopping, violation of land driving, zig-zag driving. The challaned roadways buses belong to Punjab Roadways, Haryana roadways and Himachal roadways,” said DSP Palak Goel.

Click here for more

“Maximum buses were challaned for wrong stopping, violation of land driving, zig-zag driving. The challaned roadways buses belong to Punjab Roadways, Haryana roadways and Himachal roadways,” said DSP (traffic) Palak Goel. She said that during the drive, drivers and conductors of roadways buses were also made aware of the traffic rules. The drive will continue in the coming days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 11: Latest News

Advertisement