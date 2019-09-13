Chandigarh: 26-year-old man gets life term for murdering 4-year-old girl

THE DISTRICT court of Chandigarh on Thursday sentenced life imprisonment till the end of natural of life, to a 26-year-old man for murdering a four-year-old girl by slitting her throat with a sickle, in 2018.

The convict, Kamlesh, was sentenced imprisonment by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajeev Goyal, under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to February 25, 2018, when the victim, Ujala was playing outside her house at Sanjay Labour Colony, and her father Manu Singh (complainant) along with his wife were inside their jhuggi. They heard noise, and on stepping outside saw that their neighbour, and accused, Kamlesh holding Ujala and slashing her throat from a sickle. Manu Singh stated to the police that he shouted and yelled at Kamlesh, but to no avail. However, Singh somehow managed to free his daughter from Kamlesh’s grip. The victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, in a PCR where she succumbed to her injuries. Manu Singh stated that he is a labourer in Sanjay Labour Colony. He added that Kamlesh, who lived nearby had been issuing threats to him and would enter into arguments with him over minor issues of setting up food stall in the area.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the prosecution had failed to explain as to why would the accused kill a four-year-old girl child. Hence, the accused cannot be held guilty as the Prosecution could not prove any motive behind the occurrence.

The court after hearing the arguments held the accused guilty. While pronouncing the quantum of sentence, the court held that “Convict brutally killed her and even though he is not stated to be accused of any criminal offence in the past, but the ghastly crime committed by him does not, in any manner, entitle him to any sort of leniency.”

The court also held that the the convict has no criminal tendency and has never been accused of a criminal offence in the past, thus it will be difficult to hold that it is a rarest of rare case. The court thus sentenced life imprisonment till natural remainder of death.