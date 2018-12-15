Chandigarh: 26 cadets from Mohali prep school feted for joining NDA, IMA

As many as 26 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) were honoured with Achiever Awards for joining National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Military Academy (IMA) this year. Vice Admiral H S Malhi (Retd) was the chief guest.

Another nine cadets are expected to join the NDA in January 2019. Special prizes were given to cadets who excelled in various fields such as academics, sports and for posessing officer-like qualities. The Academics Trophy was won by cadet Jitesh Garg, while the ‘Best Officer-like Qualities’ Trophy was won by cadet Tegjeet Singh. Sports Trophy was won by cadet Japneet Singh. The Best All-round cadet of the Sixth Course was B C C Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh. In addition, PT badges were also awarded to the cadets of the seventh and eighth courses, currently undergoing training at the institute.

Vice Admiral Malhi appreciated the ebullient spirit displayed by cadets of the AFPI and expressed his happiness at the outstanding results attained by the institute. He advised the cadets to continue to work hard and bring further laurels to their alma mater. He narrated inspiring tales of valour from Indian naval history to motivate the cadets. Major General B S Grewal (retd) congratulated the cadets and their parents on their wonderful performance. He expressed hopes that the cadets, currently under training at the institute, will take inspiration from the performance of their seniors and strive to emulate their results.

Major General Grewal also spoke about a new venture being undertaken by the AFPI for training students in selected schools under a scheme, namely, Cadet Training Wings. The AFPI trainers will visit schools to impart training to students. It is being hoped that with this scheme, the number of students from these schools joining NDA, will increase substantially.

Major General I P Singh, Director MBAFPI, Brig H S Nagra and faculty members — psychologist Brig K D Singh (retd), and Group Testing Officer Brig R S Grewal were also present at the ceremony.

Last year, eight cadets of the first batch were commissioned as officers. This year AFPI has produced 25 officers, out of which 20 have been commissioned in the Army, four in the Navy and one in the Air Force.

Cadet Gurvansh Singh Gosal stood third in the overall order of Merit of the Passing Out Course and was awarded bronze medal at passing out parade held at Indian Military Academy on December 8. He has been commissioned into Sikh Regiment in the rank of Lieutenant.