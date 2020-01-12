Follow Us:
Sunday, January 12, 2020

Chandigarh: 25-year-old man suffers seizure while driving, hits two parked cars

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: January 12, 2020 5:25:55 am
Chandigarh news, chandigarh city news, man hits parked cars, man hits car in chandigarh, indian express news The accident site in Sector 37, Chandigarh, Saturday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

A speeding white colour Fortuner flung in the air while crossing a speed breaker and fell on two cars parked before the community centre in Sector 37 on Saturday.

The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Rajinder Singh, a resident of phase 7 in Mohali received minor injuries in the accident. The accident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the locality and shortly after the accident, the footage went viral. The accident’s footage showed that a moment before the SUV flung into the air, a car crossed before it and one two-wheeler rider passed from its left.

A passerby had informed the police control room about the accident. A police officer said, “Rajinder Singh suffered a major seizure (fits) while driving and lost his balance. No one was injured in the road crash. Later, the occupants of the two cars struck a written compromise with Rajinder Singh. The medical examination of Rajinder Singh ruled out drunken driving. His family members were called. He is under treatment.” A DDR was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

