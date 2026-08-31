Chandigarh after midnight: From chai to pizza, a city learning to stay awake

rom fast-food outlets and chai counters to pharmacies, grocery stores and paan shops, the city’s 24×7 commercial footprint is expanding. (Express Photo/Enhanced using AI)

Chandigarh may have secured permission to stay awake, but the city’s businesses are discovering that staying open through the night is another matter altogether.

Nearly two years after the administration launched its 24×7 commercial operations initiative, almost 200 establishments are now on the list: from McDonald’s, pizza outlets, and chai counters to pharmacies, grocery stores, paan shops, and petrol pumps. The number of establishments opting for 24×7 operations has risen more than threefold from the initial 48.

“We are encouraging people to register for 24×7 commercial operations under ease of doing business in the city. Women’s safety and adherence to labour laws are two key aspects under this initiative, which we are fully ensuring by coordinating with the department concerned, including the Chandigarh Police,” Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, told The Indian Express.