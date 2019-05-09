Chandigarh: 24-yr-old woman hit by canter, dies on spot

A 24-year-old woman of Moga was killed in a road accident in Sector 70 on Tuesday night. The accident took place when a canter hit the woman who was standing on the slip road with her friends. Police arrested the driver of the canter after registering a case against him.

According to the police the victim was identified as Reet, a resident of Moga.

She was staying on rent in the city. Reet’s father Vaishakha Singh stated in his complaint that he came to meet his daughter to Mohali on Tuesday.

“My daughter was present near the slip road which goes towards Sector 77 from Sector 70, I also went to the same spot for meeting my daughter, she was present there with her friends, suddenly a canter came there and hit my daughter who was standing near the road, with the help of her friends, I took my daughter to civil hospital in Phase VI where the doctors declared her brought dead,” Vaishakha Singh.

Police arrested the canter driver who was identified as Jagtar Singh, a resident if Chanalo village. Jagtar Singh was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other ) and 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).