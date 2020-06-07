Chandigarh: 24-yr-old student held for Sector 33 firing

Police officials said, Dipu Banur made WhatsApp calls from inside the jail to orchestrate the firing which was executed by Karan Sharma and others for intimidating Singla. (Representational) Police officials said, Dipu Banur made WhatsApp calls from inside the jail to orchestrate the firing which was executed by Karan Sharma and others for intimidating Singla. (Representational)

A 24-year-old student of hotel management, Karan Sharma, was arrested Saturday in the case related to the firing at liqour baron Arvind Singla’s brother’s house in Sector 33. The accused is pursuing hotel management from Chitkara University.

Police said accused Karan Sharma was one of the five assailants who fired 17 bullets at the house in Sector 33. He was hired to fire the shots from a known criminal, Dipu Banur, who is lodged at Ambala Central Jail. Police said, Banur will be brought to Chandigarh on production warrants in the coming days.

Police officials said, Dipu Banur made WhatsApp calls from inside the jail to orchestrate the firing which was executed by Karan Sharma and others for intimidating Singla. Police said that the availability of phones with criminals inside the jail was a matter of concern and will be taken up with Haryana prisons authorities.

SP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “We have sufficient evidence that Karan Sharma was instructed by Dipu Banur, who is lodged at Ambala Central Jail, to fire at the house of Arvind Singla. The matter will be taken up with Haryana prisons authorities. During preliminary interrogation, Karan Sharma also disclosed that he was in the touch of under trail Dipu Banur.”

Undertrail criminal Dipu Banur is a close associate of Sampat Nehra, who is currently lodged at Hoshiarpur Jail. The two are the most prominent members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, while Bishnoi is currently lodged at Bharatpur Jail in Rajasthan.

A team of the crime branch arrested Karan Sharma near Mauli Jagran. A police officer said, “Karan Sharma was promised to be given Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for the firing, but he did not get a single penny. So far, no previous criminal background of the accused has come to light. He claimed that he was in need of money. He came in the contact of the criminals and agreed to fire the bullets. He is being questioned for ascertaining the identity of the other four assailants, who had fired the shots. Karan had fired three gunshots in Sector 33.”

Three other accused wanted in the Sector 33 firing case have been arrested so far. Besides Karan Sharma, a Zirakpur-based gym trainer Sewak and Kulwinder Singh alias Kala have been arrested.

Lawrence Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi is a former student leader of DAV College in Sector 10. Named in over two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, robberies, extortion, escaping from police custody etc, he is a native of Abohar district in Punjab and belongs to a network of criminals in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

Dipu Banur

Dipu Banur is a Haryana-based criminal. He came in contact of Lawrence Bishnoi through Sampat Nehra. In 2018, Dipu, who was in the custody of the Haryana police, managed to escape from Civil Hospital in Sector 6 with the assistance of Sampat Nehra.

Later, he was arrested by the Haryana police near Bhiwani.

