Chandigarh: 24-yr-old shot outside nightclub, second such incident in two days

Barely a day after the murder of a former student leader outside a night club, a 24-year old professional dancer, Sourav Gujjar, also a Tik-Tok star, was attacked and shot in his leg outside Eskobar, a late-night club in Sector 9, on Sunday night.

Three bullets were fired, out of which one hit the victim’s leg. Police have identified the main assailant as Moviz Bains of Ludhiana, who has a criminal background.

Injured Sourav Gujjar is admitted at PGI and his condition is stated to be stable. Police said that Moviz Bains, was accompanied by three other persons. All the four escaped from the spot.

The incident took place around 10.30pm. However, the police rushed to the spot around 12am in the midnight. A police officer claimed that police was informed about the incident after a long delay.

“Sourav Gujjar along with another dancer was dancing on the dance floor. All of sudden, suspect Moviz Bains appeared and threw a few currency notes on the dance floor. Gujjar felt offended and urged the suspect to take away the currency notes from the dance floor. Bains slapped the victim and later more people joined to assault victim. Someone present inside the nightclub recorded this on his cell phone. Later, the video clip was circulated and went viral,” said sources.

Later, police team comprising DSP Krishan Kumar, SHO PS 3, Sher Singh, and others rushed to the spot.

“The main assailant has been identified and raids are being conducted for nabbing him. There was no previous rivalry between the victim and assailants. A sudden provocation broke out resulting in the firing. Three bullet shells were recovered from the spot,” said DSP Krishan Kumar.

A case of attempt to murder, Arms Act was registered at PS 3.

The law and order situation in Chandigarh is deteriorating with each passing day. Former student leader, Gurlal Brar, was shot dead outside a nightclub at phase-1, Industrial Area, on Saturday night. Two assailants fired seven bullets at him, while he was waiting to hand over his car to someone, and escaped on a motorcycle.

