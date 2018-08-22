Chandigarh: 24-yr-old gets 7 years in jail for raping 16-year-old

The convict, Amreek Singh, was sentenced by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi under sections 376 (rape) and 4 of the POCSO Act. The convict, Amreek Singh, was sentenced by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi under sections 376 (rape) and 4 of the POCSO Act.

THE DISTRICT court of Chandigarh on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to seven-year imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old minor girl at Maloya in 2017. The convict, Amreek Singh, was sentenced by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi under sections 376 (rape) and 4 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict, out of which he would give Rs 70,000 to the victim.

According to the prosecution, the matter dates back to December 2017, when a case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s grandmother who had told the police that her grandaughter had been residing with her at Maloya. On the night of December 14, however, she did not return home after she went out for some work. The victim’s grandmother then raised the alarm and started looking for the girl. However, the victim returned home later in the night. She told her grandmother that she was forcibly taken by the accused, who lives in their vicinity, to some secluded place and he also raped her.

The victim’s grandmother then informed the police and gave a formal complaint. After recording statement of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him under section of rape at the Maloya police station. During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. However, going by the arguments and evidence in the case, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment for seven years.

