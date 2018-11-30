Chandigarh: 24-year-old woman’s chain snatched, cyclist robbed

TWO INCIDENTS of snatching and robbery were reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old woman, Anju Bala, was standing in the backyard of her house when two motorcyclists came and the pillion rider snatched her gold chain worth Rs 26,000. The victim’s house is situated on Kaimbwala-Saketri road.

The incident happened around 12.30 pm. She tried to resist the the pillion rider’s attempt and suffered minor injuries to her right hand. She failed to note down the registration number of the motorcycle. The pillion rider was masked. Her family members informed the police control room and two teams from Sector 3 police station and crime branch rushed to the spot. Police said Anju Bala was standing in the backyard after completing the domestic work when the snatchers struck. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

In the other incident, on Wednesday night, a 41-year-old cyclist was stabbed and robbed of Rs 5,000 and cycle by six pedestrians on Hallomajra-Vikas Nagar link road. The incident occurred around 10 pm. The local police were informed about the incident by a passerby, who found the victim sitting on the road. A police party from Mauli Jagran police station rushed to the spot. The robbers also took away the cycle of the victim, who was returning from phase-2, Industrial Area. A police official said the victim was rushed to GMCH-32 and discharged after preliminary treatment.

An FIR was registered against six unknown pedestrians. The victim reported that he was carrying Rs 5,000 in his trouser pocket. The robbers stopped him on the pretext of enquiring about the location of Panchkula. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

4 held for robbing

Four persons, including a juvenile, was arrested for stabbing and robbing 28-year-old Ashok Kumar near Gurdwara at Makhanmajra village on Thursday. Four men had stabbed and robbed Ashok Kumar on Tuesday around 7 pm.

He is admitted to GMCH-32. His condition is stable. Police said three men were identified as Rahul Kumar, Jai Surya and Subodh. The juvenile was sent to juvenile home in Sector 25. Rahul, Jai Surya and Subodh have previous criminal background. They were arrested following identification by an eyewitness.