Chandigarh: 24-year-old sentenced to 10 years in prison for sodomy

The additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh sentenced a 24-year-old man to ten years in prison for sodomizing a 7-year-old boy in 2018.

The convict, Mukesh, was sentenced by the Court of ADJ Poonam R Joshi, under sections 377 (Unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.62 lakh on him.

As per the Prosecution, the matter dates back to August 25, 2018, when the mother of the victim boy, a florist, had informed the police about her son who went missing while playing around her shop. She tried tracing her son who was found crying. The victim revealed that Mukesh had taken the boy to a jungle area on the pretext of giving him fruits and flowers. The convict assaulted him and forcible committed an act of sodomy. A medical examination conducted at the GMCH 32 confirmed the sexual assault.

An investigation was initiated on the statements of the boy. Police had also recovered a CCTV footage, wherein the accused was seem taking the boy with him. Mukesh was arrested the next day and an FIR was registered against him at the Sector 31 Police Station.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused had been falsely implicated, as the swabs of the boy did not match with the semen of the accused as per the CFSL report.

The court, however, after hearing the arguments of the case, held Mukesh guilty.