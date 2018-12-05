Chandigarh: 24-year-old college student killed as speeding car hits motorcycle

A 24-YEAR-OLD student of DAV Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, was killed when a speeding car hit the motorcycle she was riding on the road dividing sectors 36 and 22 near Iskcon Temple in Sector 36 on Tuesday.

She was the pillion rider and the motorcycle was being driven by a Chandigarh Police constable.

The victim was identified as Mamta and the constable as Baljeet Singh.

The motorcycle was hit by a white Swift car being driven by Balwinder Singh, 50, of Sector 44. He is a PA attached with a principal secretary-rank officer of the Punjab government in the Punjab Secretariat. He was arrested and released on bail. The car was his personal vehicle.

Baljeet suffered minor injuries and was discharged from GMSH-16 after preliminary treatment. In his statement to the police, Baljeet said that after paying obeisance at the Iskcon Temple, they had come on the main road from the slip road.

A speeding Swift car hit them from behind. He said Mamta’s head banged on the road. She was rushed to GMSH-16, and doctors declared her dead on arrival. Mamta was a native of Jhajjar head in Haryana. She was staying in the college hostel.

Police said constable Baljeet Singh had known her family for a long time. The body was kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16. The family members of Mamta arrived in Chandigarh from Jhajjar late in the evening. Accused Balwinder was released on regular bail. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. The victim is survived by her parents and two siblings.