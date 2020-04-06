Chandigarh: 23-yr-old accused in multiple cases of snatching arrested

The accused Sagar Kumar was arrested under sections 379 A (snatching), 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC. (Representational Image) The accused Sagar Kumar was arrested under sections 379 A (snatching), 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man, allegedly involved in incidents of snatching and theft in Chandigarh during the lockdown period since March 23, was arrested by the Chandigarh Police on Saturday.

The police have recovered two snatched gold chains and a stolen scooter from his possession.

The accused Sagar Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, was arrested under sections 379 A (snatching), 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the police, on April 2, 2020, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Poonam Kumari, 48, a resident of Manimajra Chandigarh, who alleged that an Activa scooter rider approached her from behind when she was purchasing vegetables, snatched her gold chain weighing approximately 15 grams and fled from the spot.

During the course of investigation a team was constituted and a check post was set up near the railway under bridge near town and on the identification of complainant, the accused Sagar was arrested along with the Activa scooter (HR-03-U-9568) which was stolen from Rajiv Colony Panchkula. The stolen gold chain of Poonam Kumari was also recovered from his possession.

During further investigation, another case of gold chain snatching in the area of Manimajra on March 23, and one vehicle theft in April committed by him was also solved and the stolen articles were recovered.

