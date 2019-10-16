Chandigarh: 23-year-old auto driver held for ‘raping, blackmailing’ married woman

A 23-YEAR-OLD auto driver on Tuesday was arrested for allegedly blackmailing and raping a married woman for more than two years.

The accused was identified as Guddu, a resident of Sector 49 Rehabilitation Colony. The victim has three children. Her husband is a labourer working with a private firm in Mohali. Guddu is unmarried. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in Model Burail Jail.

Police said accused Guddu loaned around Rs 2 lakh to the victim and kept the documents of her house with him and started blackmailing her. He forced her to make physical relations with him if she wanted to take the documents of her house back without paying the loan back to him. Sources said the woman had also filed a complaint with the police but after sometime, she withdrew it. In her statement to the police, the victim also stated that once Guddu had promised to marry her but later he married another woman.

The medical examination of the victim confirmed the rape allegations. Police also seized contraceptives from the woman’s house. The woman has recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before the duty magistrate.

Sources said the accused and victim had known each other for the last five years. The accused had given the loan to the woman two years and and a half ago. Guddu’s family comprised his parents, one elder brother and sister-in-law. A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station.