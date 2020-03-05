Chandigarh: 222 govt buildings owe Rs 16 cr in property tax to Panchkula MC

A list has been prepared by the Municipal Corporation, notices have not yet been issued. A list has been prepared by the Municipal Corporation, notices have not yet been issued.

AS MANY as 222 government buildings owe a total of Rs 16 crore in property tax to the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula.

Yadavindra Gardens of Pinjore, spread over an area of 100 acres, tops the list with its dues amounting to more than Rs 3 crore. The dues comprise taxes for the current financial year as well as arrears carried forward.

Next on the defaulters’ list is Red Bishop with a due of Rs 70 lakh. While Sector 6 Gymkhana, Haryana Government Press, Bus Stand Kalka, BDO office Kalka, court complex of Sector 1 are among top 10, all the police stations of district, the gymkhana clubs, Huda field hostel, fire station, the Mini-Secretariat of Panchkula and Shakti Bhawan too figure on the list. The list also includes various government schools and colleges.

In the state-level offices, Government Press of Haryana, CONFED, PCC Forest Haryana, Police Headquarters of Haryana, DG Prisons of Haryana, HAFED, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative, Haryana Public Service Commission, Director Animal Husbandary and Dairy Development, Enviornment Control Board, Public Health Office of Haryana, Excise Taxation Commission of Haryana, Haryana State Water Pollution Board, Haryana Tourism, National Handicapped Welfare Council and Haryana Food Corporation of India are among the defaulters.

Although a list has been prepared by the Municipal Corporation, notices have not yet been issued. “We are finalising the list right now. We will start issuing notices next week. We encourage all to come forward and pay their dues,” said Municipal Commissioner Sumedha Kataria.

The Municipal Corporation has already issued notices to owners of private schools as well as industrial, residential and commercial properties of the district to pay their property tax dues.

While as many as 87 private schools and colleges owe MC Rs 3.6 crore, the total amount to be recovered from industrial, residential and commercial units amounts to Rs 8.5 crore. The civic body will get the maximum property dues from government buildings: Rs 16 crore.

As of now, the Panchkula MC has collected almost Rs 5.12 crore in property taxes. While almost Rs 3 crore had come in by December last year, an additional amount of Rs 2.15 crore has been received since.

With the financial year coming to an end, the urban local bodies department had directed the civic bodies of various districts to begin collection of taxes. Faridabad, Gurgaon, Panipat and Panchkula had specifically been asked to start mapping the defaulters and issue notices.

