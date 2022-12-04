Chandigarh: 21-year-old MBA student held with 110 gm charas

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old MBA student for alleged drug peddling and recovered at least 110 gm of charas from his possession.

As per police, the arrested accused is a student of a private institute in Mohali. He was arrested from Sector 51. A team from the crime branch, led by Inspector Satinder Singh, carried out the arrest, the police said.

According to investigators, the student used to befriend the new students joining Panjab University and other colleges and sell drugs to them. Police said that during interrogation so far, the accused has given them the name of his suppliers and other peddlers who were actively involved in selling drugs to students.

Police said that the student was nabbed when a police party, under the supervision of Inspector Satvinder Singh, was on patrolling duty.

As the team reached near green belt park T point A/B, Sector-51, one person was apprehended on the basis of suspicious.

Later, on checking around 110 gram of charas was recovered from his possession. A case was later registered at Sector 49 police station.

Police said that accused will be produced in a court and his further custody will be sought to ascertain the source of the recovered drugs.