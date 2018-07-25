2014 electrocution death: Electricity dept contractor among four acquitted

On September 21, 2014, police had received an information that a body had been found lying on an empty plot in Sector 37 A. On September 21, 2014, police had received an information that a body had been found lying on an empty plot in Sector 37 A.

The district court of Chandigarh on Tuesday acquitted four persons, including an electricity department contractor, from the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with an electrocution death of a man at Sector 37 in 2014.

The accused, Sanjay Shamaz (40), Rajender (30), Mukesh Kumar (19) and Mohammad Wahid (40), were also acquitted from the charges under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Harish Anand.

According to prosecution, on September 21, 2014, police had received an information that a body had been found lying on an empty plot in Sector 37 A. The body could not be identified and was taken to GMSH-16 mortuary.

During investigation, police found that construction work was on in a house near the empty plot where the body was found. The police learnt that the victim got electrocuted as he accidentally came in contact with open electric wires. Later, he was identified as a labourer, Suresh Bhola.

As per police, the four had taken the body in a scooter and threw it in the nearby forest area. The body was found two days later. After an investigation, the police arrested the four in the case. During trial, defence counsel Advocate Rabindra Pandit argued that the police had no evidence against the four and that the cause of death, as per post-mortem, was electrocution.

