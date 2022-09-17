scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Chandigarh: 2,000 youths form human chain to mark launch of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav

Officials said that Saturday's human chain was an effort on their part to mobilise communities from across the city to bring about behavioral changes in them and to make Chandigarh garbage-free. 

More than 2,000 youths got together to form a human chain, on the occasion of the launch of ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’. (Photo source: Twitter/ Municipal Corporation Chandigarh)

MORE THAN 2,000 youths got together on Saturday to form a human chain at Rose Garden, Sector 16, on the occasion of the launch of ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’, which will aim to make Chandigarh garbage-free. The event will be held from September 17 to October 2.

On Saturday, youths from different schools and colleges of the city made an ‘Open Hand’, ’75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘4 type of dustbins’ (Green, Blue, Black & Red for segregation of waste), ‘Chandigarh Challengers’, the official logo of ‘Swchhata League’ and human chain besides carrying out a rally in northern sectors to mark the launch of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav. The event was sponsored by Punjab & Sindh Bank.

Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon, launched the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ at the Rose Garden, Sector 16, in the presence of civic body commissioner Anindita Mitra, Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma, Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta and team leader Rohit Kumar, Brand Ambassadors of SBM, and others.

Speaking at the occasion, the Mayor said that to celebrate eight years of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the municipal corporation of Chandigarh will organize ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’, a fortnight of activities to galvanize action around cleanliness till October 2, which is marked as Swachhata Diwas. 

MC Commissioner, Anindita Mitra, said that with the aim of achieving segregation of waste at source level and ‘Garbage Free City’, the human chain mobilized communities from across the city in large numbers to join hands and pledge to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene in homes and surroundings and stop the practice of mixing waste at their households for protecting environment and well being of the society.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 09:26:31 pm
Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run

