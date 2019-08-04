Chandigarh: 20-year-old slips into Sukhna Lake, dies

A 20-year-old youth Saturday slipped into Sukhna Lake and died. The victim was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of phase-2, Ramdarbar.

Ajay, first year B.A. student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC) at Sector 26, along with his three friends — including two girls and one boy — came to the lake for celebrating the birthday of one of the girls.

The incident took place around 3pm when he was standing on the stairs near a peepal tree. A policeman, Head Constable Silak Ram, jumped into the water and tried to save him. He was rushed to GMSH-16, where was declared brought dead.

A police officer said, “Dolly, one of the two girls, informed police officers at the nearby police post, Sukhna Lake. HC Silak Ram immediately rushed to the spot and jumped into the water. He fetched the victim out of lake and gave the first aid. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The four including Ajay, Aarif and two girls came to Sukhna Lake in a car for celebrating the birthday of one of the girls. They had celebrated the birthday with cutting the cake at nearby Buddha Park on the backside of Sukhna Lake. They had also consumed cold drinks. We conduct the medical examination of three of the friends of victim at GMSH-16. Doctors ruled out the possibility that they might have consumed alcohol.”

The two girls are students of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46 and Aarif is a resident of Sector 29.

Family members of Ajay Kumar alleged foul play and demanded a thorough probe into the incident. Arun Kumar, elder brother of the victim, said, “Ajay was a strong boy. He won’t suddenly slip into the water as being claimed by his friends.”

The body will be handed over to the family members after postmortem on Sunday. Ajay is survived by his parents, one brother and a sister.