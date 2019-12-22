Chandigarh: 20-year-old sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of rickshaw puller in 2017

The convict, Suraj Giri Goswami has been held guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, by the Court of ADJ Rajeev Goyal. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict. The convict, Suraj Giri Goswami has been held guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, by the Court of ADJ Rajeev Goyal. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on Saturday sentenced life imprisonment to a 20-year-old youth for murdering a rickshaw puller at Sector 17 in 2017.

The convict, Suraj Giri Goswami has been held guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, by the Court of ADJ Rajeev Goyal. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to May 29, 2017, when the body of the ricksahw puller, victim Sukh Ram was found with his throat slit, in the verandah of the NRI branch of State Bank of India at Sector 17, Chandigarh.

The police had then arrested 20-year-old unemployed youngster, Suraj Giri Goswami. The accused Goswami was under the influence of alcohol and had attacked the rickshaw puller with a butcher knife. As per the police, the motive behind the murder was Sukh Ram catching Goswami while he was trying to steal money from him. A fight broke out between the two and Goswami attacked the rickshaw puller with a butcher knife.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that Goswami had been falsely implicated in the case and had no involvement in the murder of Ram.

The court, however, after hearing the arguments and facts of the case, held the accused guilty and sentenced him to jail for life.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App