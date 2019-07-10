Chandigarh: 20 health facilities in city to be converted into health wellness centres

The UT Health Department has decided to convert 20 health facilities, including civil dispensaries spread across the city, into Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) by the end of next financial year. As of now, there is only one centralised wellness centre – the civil dispensary in Sector 19.

Advertising

The HWCs will provide a bouquet of holistic services that will include child and maternal health care, OPD services, screening and basic management of mental health ailments. The HWCs will also house AYUSH, which includes homoeopathy, ayurveda and yoga.

Wellness centres lay emphasis on health and promote public health action through active engagement and capacity building of community platforms and individual volunteers.

The health department officials said Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karykram (RKSK) programme will be restructured and implemented via the experts and facilities at HWCs. The programmes are conceptualised to cater to the health of children belonging to 0-6 years of age group in anganwadis and children of 6-18 years of age in schools. These schemes are currently being implemented through the centralised wellness unit at the civil dispensary of Sector 19.

Advertising

Earlier, teams consisting of dentists were visiting government, private and government-aided schools to screen children for various ailments. The children were then referred to the civil dispensary in Sector 19 or GMSH 16 as per need. Now, under RBSK, the outreach screening will be done by dedicated mobile block-level teams for children of 0-6 years of age at anganwadi centres and at schools for children of 6-18 years of age. School-going children will be screened at least once a year.

The doctors under RBSK will be trained regarding practice of safe food and healthy nutrition among school-going and anganwadi children. They will further train teachers, students, anganwadi workers and helpers.

The advantages of restructuring RBSK and RKSK programmes are that the patients will be able to visit the health centres instead of visiting doctors from one place to another. It will also provide easy accessibility to school/anganwadi children, besides making available regular AYUSH and dental doctors to all.