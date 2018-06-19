Chandigarh: Two-year-old drowns in bucket of water

The drowned body of Deepanshu was spotted by Priya, who went to the bathroom and found her brother. (Representational image) The drowned body of Deepanshu was spotted by Priya, who went to the bathroom and found her brother. (Representational image)

A two-year-old boy, Deepanshu, drowned in a bucket of water at home in Sector 36 on Monday. The incident occurred around 6.30 pm. Deepanshu was the youngest child of his parents, who reside at the servant quarters of the house in Sector 36. When the incident occurred, the boy’s mother Sonia was cooking in the kitchen and his elder sister Priya was in the room. Sonia is a domestic help and her husband Pankaj runs a private canteen in Sector 44. Police have ruled out foul play and decided to conduct inquest proceedings.

The drowned body of Deepanshu was spotted by Priya, who went to the bathroom and found her brother. In her statement to the police, Sonia said, “I was in the kitchen and Deepanshu was riding his toy cycle in the backyard when I last saw him. I don’t know when he went to the bathroom. When my daughter Priya informed me about it, I rushed to the bathroom and found my son’s upper portion in the bucket and legs in the air. I rushed my son to my employers, who took him to a private clinic. Later, we were referred to GMSH-16.”

Also Read | Delhi: Two who went for a swim in Yamuna drown

Inspector Ranjodh Singh, Station House Owner of Sector 36 PS, said, “Doctors at GMSH-16 declared the child brought dead. We inspected the bucket and found that there was no foul play in the death of the child. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem on Tuesday.” Pankaj, Deepanshu’s father, has not alleged foul play in the incident.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App