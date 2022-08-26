Chandigarh: 2 women held for snatching Rs 15,200 from apple merchant

Two women were arrested for snatching Rs 15,200 from a Shimla apple merchant near Shastri Nagar in Mani Majra Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, Bhagmal, 60, had come to Chandigarh a day prior to the arrival of his apples in a truck from Himachal to the Grain Market, Sector 26. Sources said that he along with two women was going in an autorickshaw to Mani Majra. As the autorickshaw reached near Shastri Nagar, the three disembarked from the auto. The women snatched his money and ran away. The victim raised the alarm. The women were apprehended on the spot and later handed over to the police.

Sources said one of the women is a 26-year old resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, and another is a 28-year-old resident of Mani Majra. A police officer said, “Apparently, the women had trapped the victim for giving him a sexual favour. Later, they took away his money. The women were sent to judicial custody.” A case was registered at Mani Majra police station.