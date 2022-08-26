scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Chandigarh: 2 women held for snatching Rs 15,200 from apple merchant

Police said the victim, Bhagmal, 60, had come to Chandigarh a day prior to the arrival of his apples in a truck from Himachal to the Grain Market, Sector 26.

A case was registered at Mani Majra police station.

Two women were arrested for snatching Rs 15,200 from a Shimla apple merchant near Shastri Nagar in Mani Majra Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, Bhagmal, 60, had come to Chandigarh a day prior to the arrival of his apples in a truck from Himachal to the Grain Market, Sector 26. Sources said that he along with two women was going in an autorickshaw to Mani Majra. As the autorickshaw reached near Shastri Nagar, the three disembarked from the auto. The women snatched his money and ran away. The victim raised the alarm. The women were apprehended on the spot and later handed over to the police.

More from Chandigarh

Sources said one of the women is a 26-year old resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, and another is a 28-year-old resident of Mani Majra. A police officer said, “Apparently, the women had trapped the victim for giving him a sexual favour. Later, they took away his money. The women were sent to judicial custody.” A case was registered at Mani Majra police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 05:46:33 am
Next Story

Mohali: 4 booked for illegal sand mining, misbehaviour

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 yrs after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 yrs after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

AAP vs BJP at Rajghat: Kejriwal shows strength, BJP pours Gangajal

AAP vs BJP at Rajghat: Kejriwal shows strength, BJP pours Gangajal

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

How a video clip triggered a string of tweets from Nitin Gadkari

How a video clip triggered a string of tweets from Nitin Gadkari

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement