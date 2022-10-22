Chandigarh: 2 months after allegations of assault on XEN, police book SDO

Almost two months after allegations of assault inside the Municipal Corporation building emerged, Sector 17, police booked MC Sub-divisional Officer Arjun Puri for thrashing Executive Engineer (XEN) Anurag Bishnoi at his office. The incident took place on August 28. Police said that the FIR against the SDO Puri, a resident of Sector 23, was registered following a thorough probe. Both the officials had filed cross complaints.

According to the allegations, XEN Bishnoi was in his office on the third floor when SDO Puri entered his office, following which heated arguments took place. The shirt of XEN Bishnoi was allegedly torn during the assault. The staff in the MC building heard the noise and rushed to intervene, when the SDO slapped Bishnoi.

“We received complaints from both sides. The medical examinations of the officials were held at GMSH 16. The matter is being verified,” SHO Sector 17 police station, Inspector Om Parkash, said. Puri is posted at Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38.