scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Chandigarh: 2 months after allegations of assault on XEN, police book SDO

Police said that the FIR against the SDO Puri, a resident of Sector 23, was registered following a thorough probe. Both the officials had filed cross complaints.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

Almost two months after allegations of assault inside the Municipal Corporation building emerged, Sector 17, police booked MC Sub-divisional Officer Arjun Puri for thrashing Executive Engineer (XEN) Anurag Bishnoi at his office. The incident took place on August 28. Police said that the FIR against the SDO Puri, a resident of Sector 23, was registered following a thorough probe. Both the officials had filed cross complaints.

According to the allegations, XEN Bishnoi was in his office on the third floor when SDO Puri entered his office, following which heated arguments took place. The shirt of XEN Bishnoi was allegedly torn during the assault. The staff in the MC building heard the noise and rushed to intervene, when the SDO slapped Bishnoi.

More from Chandigarh

“We received complaints from both sides. The medical examinations of the officials were held at GMSH 16. The matter is being verified,” SHO Sector 17 police station, Inspector Om Parkash, said. Puri is posted at Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Using language nationalism in larger federal project: DMK’s ‘...Premium
Using language nationalism in larger federal project: DMK’s ‘...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 09:48:54 am
Next Story

After House of the Dragon finale leak, HBO issues statement: ‘Aggressively monitoring, pulling these copies from the internet’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement