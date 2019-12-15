Chandigarh: 2 magistrates refuse to record woman’s statement again, she says was ‘emotionally manipulated’

On Tuesday, a case was registered against Inspector Ravikant, SHO MDC and home guard Jhashan Pal of the same police station. (Representational) On Tuesday, a case was registered against Inspector Ravikant, SHO MDC and home guard Jhashan Pal of the same police station. (Representational)

THREE DAYS after the woman denied being harassed by a home guard, who was arrested under stalking and extortion charges, she was denied permission to record her statements again Saturday, by two different magistrates of the districts court of Panchkula.

When asked why she wanted to submit her statement again, she told media, “I was emotionally manipulated (mujhe emotional kiya gaya tha), as the wife of the accused was there.” Police sources said the woman was sent back by two magistrates, who reportedly even scolded her for not giving her statements correctly the first time. “she was first taken to one court who denied permission for submission of statements and was then taken to another woman magistrate, who also scolded her saying that these proceedings are not a joke,” said the source.

On Tuesday, a case was registered against Inspector Ravikant, SHO MDC and home guard Jhashan Pal of the same police station after a complaint was filed by a salon owner in MDC alleging that the homeguard used to take money from the woman who was the manager of the salon.

Videos of the home guard purportedly hitting and molesting the woman and taking money from her had also gone viral on social media. The woman had first recorded her statements Wednesday, in which she said the home guard was an old family friend and that the money she had loaned to him was for some personal reasons.

Vijay Deswal, ACP Panchkula Police a part of the investigation team, said, “We had received an application for re-submission of statements by the victim Friday through senior police officers whom she had approached. We have now taken a written statement from her.” Even though Deswal did not reveal what the statement read, official sources said that the woman, in her recent statements, has now alleged that the accused home guard used to harass her for money and would even try to molest her.

Reportedly, home guard, during questioning, admitted to extorting money from her and claimed that this was the first month he had gone to collect money on behalf of the SHO and that some other home guard used to do it for him before.

Home Minister Anil Vij, intervening in the matter, had directed the DGP office to initiate an inquiry, which is now being conducted by IPS Bharti Arora. Arora said, “The enquiry is on. I will submit her report within a week.”

