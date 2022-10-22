Chandigarh: 2 killed as speeding SUV hits scooter

It will be a black Diwali for the families as two people, a chemist and an electrician, riding on an Activa scooter were killed after being hit by a speeding SUV, an Innova, at Sector 31-32 light point on Thursday night. The victims were identified as Suresh Kumar (35) of Zirakpur, and Mahesh Chand (50) of Phase 2, Ram Darbar. The Innova driver, identified as Gagandeep Singh, a faculty at Chandigarh University, was arrested. While Suresh Kumar was a chemist, Mahesh Chand was an electrician. Suresh was riding the two-wheeler and Mahesh was the pillion rider.

Sources said that Gagandeep was drunk, as doctors found alcohol in his body during the medical examination at GMCH 32. Police collected his blood and urine samples for further examination. He was returning with two other staff members of CU from a late night party and going towards Mohali.

The incident took place when the victims were returning from Suresh’s shop in Dadu Majra Colony around 11.45 pm. Mahesh died on the spot and Suresh during the treatment at GMCH 32. They were also distant relatives, as their wives are cousins.

“Suresh Kumar had recently shifted to Zirakpur from Ram Darbar. He is survived by his wife, Poonam (32) and two sons, Biffu (14) and Anku (10). He was my younger brother. We had planned to celebrate Diwali together this time. We are all shattered with the incident. I received a call from the police and by the time we reached GMCH 32, he was dead,” Manoj Kumar, elder brother of Suresh, said.

Mahesh is survived by his wife Renu (45) and two twin children, a daughter, Jai Sree, and son, Rahul (23). Jai Sree works with a private firm and Rahul is preparing for the government services.

A police officer said, “The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem. Gagandeep was arrested for death due to negligent driving. We will take appropriate legal action once the forensic report of his blood and urine samples arrive”.

A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.