scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Chandigarh: 2 killed as speeding SUV hits scooter

The Innova driver, identified as Gagandeep Singh, a faculty at Chandigarh University, was arrested.

A case was registered at Sector 31 police station. (File/representational)

It will be a black Diwali for the families as two people, a chemist and an electrician, riding on an Activa scooter were killed after being hit by a speeding SUV, an Innova, at Sector 31-32 light point on Thursday night. The victims were identified as Suresh Kumar (35) of Zirakpur, and Mahesh Chand (50) of Phase 2, Ram Darbar. The Innova driver, identified as Gagandeep Singh, a faculty at Chandigarh University, was arrested. While Suresh Kumar was a chemist, Mahesh Chand was an electrician. Suresh was riding the two-wheeler and Mahesh was the pillion rider.

Sources said that Gagandeep was drunk, as doctors found alcohol in his body during the medical examination at GMCH 32. Police collected his blood and urine samples for further examination. He was returning with two other staff members of CU from a late night party and going towards Mohali.

The incident took place when the victims were returning from Suresh’s shop in Dadu Majra Colony around 11.45 pm. Mahesh died on the spot and Suresh during the treatment at GMCH 32. They were also distant relatives, as their wives are cousins.

“Suresh Kumar had recently shifted to Zirakpur from Ram Darbar. He is survived by his wife, Poonam (32) and two sons, Biffu (14) and Anku (10). He was my younger brother. We had planned to celebrate Diwali together this time. We are all shattered with the incident. I received a call from the police and by the time we reached GMCH 32, he was dead,” Manoj Kumar, elder brother of Suresh, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Using language nationalism in larger federal project: DMK’s ‘...Premium
Using language nationalism in larger federal project: DMK’s ‘...

Mahesh is survived by his wife Renu (45) and two twin children, a daughter, Jai Sree, and son, Rahul (23). Jai Sree works with a private firm and Rahul is preparing for the government services.

A police officer said, “The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem. Gagandeep was arrested for death due to negligent driving. We will take appropriate legal action once the forensic report of his blood and urine samples arrive”.

More from Chandigarh

A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 09:26:41 am
Next Story

MBBS admission at GMCH-32: Apex court dismisses plea of defence personnel ward

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement