Chandigarh: 2 killed, 4 injured as pickup van overturns

Two persons were killed and four others injured when a pickup vehicle carrying vegetables to Sector 26, Chandigarh lost its balance near Jhulluwala village in Pinjore, and overturned Saturday.

All the six persons were rushed to Civil Hospital Panchkula, where two of them — identified as Kallu (44) and Rahul (22) — were declared brought dead. One Raju (28) suffered head injuries and was sent to PGI for further examination where his condition was stated to be stable.

The three others, Jitesh (15), Ram Prasad (62) and Rajbir (28) suffered minor injuries and were discharged immediately.

All the six belong to Uttar Pradesh and were settled near Pinjore for work.

Sources said that the vehicle was being driven by Peer Singh ( 27), who belongs to Baddi. An FIR has been registered against him for reckless driving. He has also suffered minor injuries. The vehicle has been seized.

Kallu, residing in Madavala village, and Rahul, in residing Rampursuri village of Pinjore used to sell fruits in sector 26 market. Kallu is survived by his wife and two children while Rahul was unmarried.

Gurmej Singh, the Investigation Officer for the case, said, “They woke up late and were in a rush to reach their destination on time due to which the incident took place.” The bodies were kept at CHC Kalka hospital mortuary for postmortem.