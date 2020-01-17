Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing alloy wheels of cars

The accused were produced in the court and they were sent to two-day police remand. (Express Photo) The accused were produced in the court and they were sent to two-day police remand. (Express Photo)

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing alloy wheels of half a dozen four-wheelers in the last three months in Chandigarh. They were arrested by Crime branch Inspector Ranjeet Singh team. The accused were identified as Jaspartap Singh, 26, of Sector 38 and Aditya Rana, 23, of Toga village in Mohali.

Police claimed that they got a tip-off that the accused would be visiting Sector 38 motor market to sell stolen alloy wheels. Police laid a naka and nabbed the accused while riding a Swfit Dzire. Four alloy-wheels along with tyres were recovered from their car.

Police said that the accused had stolen four alloy wheels and tyres of a Honda city on December 12, from Sector 40, regarding which a case was already registered at Sector 39 police station.

During the further course of investigation, both the accused confessed that they had also stolen four alloy wheels and tyres of one Boleno from Sector-42 and the stolen alloy wheels and tyres have been recovered from them.

Police said that Jaspartap Singh was earlier involved in a case of vehicle theft regarding which a case was registered against him in 2015, at Sector 11 police station.

The accused were produced in the court and they were sent to two-day police remand.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App