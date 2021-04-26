Chandigarh: 2 deaths, 749 new cases; UT feels the heat as ICU beds full at PGI

Among the new patients, 432 are men and 317 women tested positive. A total of 3,85,925 samples have been tested till now, including 3,800 samples tested on Sunday. (Express File/Gurmeet Singh)

Chandigarh reported 749 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, increasing the tally of cases to 38,692. There are 5,236 active cases here at present. As many as two Covid-related deaths were also reported in the city, increasing the death toll to 435.

A 31-year-old men from Sector 32, a case severe acute respiratory distress syndrome and subcutaneous emphysema, passed away at Shalby Hospital in Mohali, and a 51-year-old man from Daria, suffering from cardio-pulmonary arrest, died at GMCH 32.

Among the new patients, 432 are men and 317 women tested positive. A total of 3,85,925 samples have been tested till now, including 3,800 samples tested on Sunday.

While cases were reported from every sector, Manimajra reported 42 new cases, Sector 32 had 29 cases, Sector 45 had 33 cases, Sector 20 had 26 cases, Sector 41 had 24 cases, Sector 38 had 23 cases, Sector 40 had 19 cases and PGI campus had 4 cases. As many as 413 patients were discharged from various facilities.

As per data, 32,182 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.1 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 3, 24, 109 samples were tested.

The recovery ratio is 85.9 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 86 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.9 per cent every day. The active ratio is 12.9 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 13 are currently infected.

COVID VACCINATION

As many as 1,745 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Sunday, while 798 senior citizens were also inoculated. Since March 1, 49,959 people of above 60 years have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 2,656. Till now, as many as 19,106 healthcare workers and 18,126 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.

All beds occupied AT PGI

Out of the total 310 dedicated Covid beds at PGI, 254 are occupied. Out of the 247 non-ICU beds oxygen beds, 191 are occupied and out of the 63 ICU beds, including ventilator beds, 63 are occupied.

Home Guard volunteer succumbs to COVID-19

A 45-year-old Home Guard volunteer of Chandigarh Police died due to Covid-19 at PGI. The volunteer, Balwainder Singh, was posted at Bapu Dham Colony police post in Sector 26 for a long time. He had tested positive for Covid-19 last month. He had also already received the first dose of the vaccine.

Police said Balwinder Singh was admitted to PGI last week. He is the first UT personnel to have died due to Covid-19. He is survived by his wife and two children. He was a native of Karnal in Haryana and had been residing with his family in Maloya. He was admitted to PGI as his condition deteriorated.