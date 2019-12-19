Chandigarh: 2 college students shot by four assailants in Sector 15

Police at the crime scene in Sector 15. (Express photo) Police at the crime scene in Sector 15. (Express photo)

Two college students from Haryana were shot dead by unidentified assailants at their rented accommodation in Sector 15, Chandigarh on Wednesday night.

The victims, both in their early twenties,have been identified as Vinit, a BA IInd year student of Government College for Men at Sector 11, and Ajay, an MA in student of SD College Sector 32. Ajay was from Jind, while Vinit belonged to Gohana district. They had shifted to Sector 15 residence two days back only.

Police sources said the incident took place at around 10 pm on the second floor of the building. Four unidentified assailants entered into the residence of the victims. Their roommate Mohit was also sleeping in the room.

The assailants opened fire on Ajay and Vinit. Ajay received four bullet injuries, two on his chest, one on head and one on his arm while Vinit received a bullet injury on his head. Mohit managed to escaped without getting hurt. The assailants escaped after firing.

An alarm was raised by Mohit following which the police was informed. A PCR rushed the victims to PGI, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The Crime Branch team of Chandigarh Police along FSL teams and dog squad reached at the crime scene and picked blood samples and evidence.

Police registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Sector 11 Police Station and have initiated probe into the matter. Mohit is being questioned by police. The postmortem will be conducted Thursday. Police said that parents of both the students have been informed.

