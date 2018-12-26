Chandigarh: 2 attempt to loot ATM in Burail, police launch hunt

Two unknown men tried to loot an ATM booth of a private bank at Burail village in Sector 45 in the wee hours of Tuesday. The entire act was recorded in the CCTV camera installed inside the ATM booth.

Advertising

Police sources said one man remained stationed outside the booth for vigil, while another entered inside around 3 am for breaking the ATM and robbing cash, but failed.

A centralised alarm system installed in the ATM alerted the Mumbai-based head office of the private bank, which alerted Chandigarh police control room around 3.20 am.

The CCTV recording shows a man, dressed in a jeans and T-shirt covering his head with its hood, entering the booth and trying to break the ATM. He tried to crack the iron plate of the ATM, in which money trays are placed.

Advertising

Police said there was no guard stationed at the ATM booth, which was locked and its shutter was down.

“Chandigarh police control room received a call from Mumbai, informing someone was trying to steal money from the ATM booth in Sector 45. By the time a police team reached the spot, the thieves had fled. The shutter of the ATM booth was found partially-opened,” a police officer said.

Police added the representatives of the bank informed them that the ATM was closed every day after 7 pm. One of the thieves broke the locks of the shutter and another entered the booth. A case has been registered at Sector 34 police station. Police said the two will be arrested shortly.

Meanwhile, three incidents of thefts were reported in Chandigarh on Monday. A Sector 52 resident reported to the police thieves stole Rs 12,000 and gold ornaments from her house Monday night.

Another woman reported to police that her purse was stolen from her government accommodation in Sector 22 Monday afternoon. The purse was lying on a cot in veranda of the house situated near Sector 22 police post.

A case has been registered at Sector 17 police station. One Karambir Singh of Manimajra reported to police that his motorcycle, bearing Punjab registration number, was stolen from the parking area of ISBT-43. A case has been registered in this regard.